HOLLYWOOD- With only 24 days left for Christmas, it is time for reflection. It’s time to renew our faith, whether we go to Church or not, it’s a time to step back from the daily routine of our busy lives and think about how we can improve ourselves. You can reflect on your experiences from the past year, such as what made you happy and what disappointed you. How can we become a better person? Is it time to start believing in a higher power? Christmas is a time for Christians to reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ and the message of love and salvation he brought. It’s also the time to reflect on what you’re thankful for, such as a new year’s resolution or an obstacle you overcame. It’s a time for kindness and reflection. Christmas seems to bring out the best in many people, well some people- thoughtfulness of others and kindness towards to those who are less fortunate. So if you find solace in going to church, by all means go and reflect on what we are grateful for in our lives and seek ways to share the benefits of mindfulness with others.

December will close with a variety of movies being released in theaters, among them the highly anticipated horror remake, a Lord of the Rings movie, the latest entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a Disney live-action prequel, and a lot more. This year was amazing for movie livers, with sequels, remakes, reboots, and lots of original stories. December is bringing more highly-anticipated titles of the year. Surprisingly, December isn’t bringing any Christmas movie to theaters, but it will release the Robert Eggers’ latest horror project, a horror movie about Y2K, the origin story of Mufasa, a biographical drama about a famous musician, and a lot more. We start out on December 1, 2024, with the releases of “From the Ashes,” and “Space Dogg.”

On December 5, the documentary of” RM: Right People, Wrong Place.” The next day we have the “Y2K” starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler and Julian Dennison. The film is about two high school nobodies that make the decision to crash the last major celebration before the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999. The night becomes even crazier than they could have ever dreamed when the clock strikes midnight.

Seems like December 6, is when many movies are being released, including “Werewolves,” which stars Katrina Law, Frank Grillo, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sam Daly and many more. It’s an action horror thriller directed by Steven C. Miller. It happens during the supermoon, that every human on the planet is triggered, causing anyone exposed to the moonlight to transform into werewolves, resulting in millions of deaths.

While nothing at the movies about Christmas, Netflix will have the 2024 film “Mary,” about the compelling Nativity story of Jesus’s mother, Mary of Nazareth, aka the Virgin Mary. This D.J. Caruso film follows Mary (Noa Cohen) as she grapples with the miraculous conception of Jesus and the challenges it brings, including being shunned by society. This biblical epic claims to be a majestic portrayal of Mary’s journey that captures the intimate moments of the character. Mary will premiere on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

The film “Maria,” starring Angelina Jolie will stream globally on Netflix on December 11, 2024. The movie centers on the retired opera singer as she retreats to Paris after a life marked by artistic triumphs, scandals and profound heartbreak. It was set during her final week of life in September 1977, this film directed by Pablo Larrain, captures Maria’s struggle with her fading fame and diminished voice, all while facing reality.

Rose’s Scoop: Who’s ready for Cyber Monday, December 2? The day that will give you great deals, of course everyone wants to save money on Christmas gifts.