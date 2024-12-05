UNITED STATES—It is that time of year, and in 2024, it seems like the plethora of Christmas is not just on the Hallmark channel America. Netflix and a few other streaming services have gotten in on the game and they’re releasing their Christmas tales of love to the public as well. Hell, Netflix is even going the route of a steamy version of Santa and his elves, wink wink.

Yes, the traditional feel good, all about family movie is transitioning a bit in 2024 to raise the stakes and deliver a few more intriguing niches to the public. I mean the Hallmark channel starts those Christmas flicks so early sometimes, I feel like in September you already start to see them on Cable TV.

Is that a problem? No, but as the comedy sketch series, “Saturday Night Live” so cleverly pointed out, they are all the same movie, with different people. A woman who left her hometown is wooed back by some Christmas, she meets a charming guy, they face some obstacles and by the end of the movie they are a couple; the end, happily ever after.

The fact that Hallmark can even churn out so many of these movies I find amazing, but the public, particularly women eat them up in glory. My mother loves these movies and will watch them all freakin’ day if she has the ability to do so. To each is to their own. If you like it, I love it, it just feels like watching the EXACT same movie with the same plotline, but different people would exhaust the hell out of movie. While Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year, I don’t have a classic Xmas movie. I don’t think I ever have. Why? My favorites not many love them. I love “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2.” Those are absolute classics, and I laugh my butt off each time I watch them. When you show that to newer generations, they don’t see the hilarity in it.

They never get boring to me. However, my classic has to be “Die Hard.” Yes, I’m about to get the inevitable that is NOT a Christmas movie! And my response is simple, “Says who?” The movie does revolve around the Christmas holiday. It’s not traditional, as it takes on the action-element, and that’s why I like it. It’s a different version of Christmas that is not all smoochy and lovey dovey. Yeah, you have those elements towards the end of the movie, but the rest of the movie is an absolute banger of gunfire, action, explosions and just mayhem that I enjoy watching every single year during the month of December.

Dare I say it is the one movie I could literally watch back-to-back, and I never get bored with it. I know that sounds beyond bonkers crazy, but it is the absolute truth for me. I envision in the next 2-3 years, we’re going to see someone come up with a network that is dedicated to all things Xmas.

You’re going to have Xmas movies 24/7 all year round and it sounds bonkers, but I can see it happening and people will eat it up more than you can imagine. Trust me when I say there is an audience out there for such content, why wouldn’t it be when you’re talking about the happiest time of the year for most Americans.

Written By Davy Jones