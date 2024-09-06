UNITED STATES—Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and MacBooks are the three main choices when it comes to mobile, lightweight computing options. There are benefits and pitfalls to each, though, and the choice of which is right for you will ultimately depend on factors like budget, familiarity with software, and your use of certain types of software.

Security

The Chromebook Operating System (OS) is based on the Linux framework, which is one of the most secure systems. As such, Chromebooks are widely considered more secure than Windows or Apple devices. However, extra security is still a good idea. The best Chromebook antivirus software can protect against phishing, infected apps, and fake browser extensions which, according to technology writer Ilijia Miljkovac are still threats to Chromebook users.

Windows laptops are the most susceptible to attacks because Windows is the most commonly implemented operating system. Users need robust antivirus software as well as up-to-date OS files, and regular software updates to stay safe.

MacBooks are generally considered safer than Windows PCs, but arguably not as secure as Chromebooks. Hackers and criminals are becoming increasingly likely to target systems using the Mac OS, and users need Mac-specific antivirus to protect their private data and ensure their security.

If security is your primary concern, Chromebooks are the best option out of the box. Apps and websites are sandboxed, which means the system automatically prevents certain online actions, preventing infection. Data is also stored in the cloud, which also makes it more difficult for hackers. But no connected device is fully safe, and Chromebook users still benefit from having additional antivirus protection installed.

Software

Chromebooks rely on web apps and online software, rather than installed software. If you’re accustomed to using Google Docs and other online programs, the Chromebook could be a good option. And most popular software now includes some online variety or an app that can be used on these devices. However, your options are still limited compared to other devices, and this is especially true if you’re into gaming.

Windows laptops offer the greatest software availability. Virtually every piece of software has a Windows version that is installable on laptops, and you can still access online software like Google Docs. If you’re into gaming and need a mobile device, a Windows laptop offers the greatest range of gaming options.

Generally speaking, and certainly historically, Macs have underpowered graphics cards, and Apple’s closed environment means gaming publishers have struggled to offer decent gaming performance. While there have been improvements in recent iterations, a MacBook’s gaming power is still held back by its hardware and operating system.

When it comes to software, the laptop is the hands-down winner with the greatest selection of programs and better hardware options, but hardcore gamers and video editors will have to pay a substantial sum to get a truly capable machine. MacBooks have improved over the years, but are still held back, and Chromebooks are only really suitable for casual gaming and online streaming.

Hardware

The first Chromebooks were considered little more than giant cell phones with the benefit of physical keyboards. Things have changed and recent versions of these machines are more powerful and more capable. However, at their core, Chromebooks are designed for accessing the Internet and using web apps. As such, they can be underpowered for any other activities and they tend to lack the dedicated graphics cards of other machines.

Windows machines vary wildly in budget and capability. At the budget end, they are capable of getting online and using basic software, but not much more. At the high end, Windows machines have high-resolution screens, more than ample memory, and all the hardware a user can need.

Apple has built a reputation for creating good-looking, sleek machines, and there are reports of users still running the same MacBook after many years. Their MacBook devices are robust and built to last.

MacBooks look great and are built to last, while some of them are unfathomably light, making them the best option when it comes to hardware. However, the graphics cards could still be updated to compete with Windows.

Budget

Chromebooks were first built to offer an affordable alternative to traditional laptops and Apple devices. Today, there are still some surprisingly inexpensive options available, but the range of devices has grown to include high-end machines with high-end budgets. Buying a cheaper model does mean making sacrifices in some areas, but it still offers access to online services and web browsing.

Laptops come in many shapes and sizes, and across all conceivable budgets, from bargain models that are similar in functionality and budget to Chromebooks, right up to gaming rigs that cost thousands of dollars.

MacBooks are on the expensive side, especially for the lightest, most portable, and most powerful devices. They do last, though, which means buyers won’t have to replace their MacBooks often so that initial cost can be viewed as a long-term investment.

Chromebooks are budget devices and although there are more expensive options available now, the lower-cost Chromebooks remain some of the best-value devices around.

Simplicity

As well as being designed to be affordable, Chromebooks are meant to be as easy to use as possible. There’s no installation of software which also means there are no software exceptions or other errors to deal with. However, this also means if you want to do anything more complicated than browsing or using online software, it is a real challenge.

Windows laptops offer the greatest flexibility, in terms of software installation and other usage, but this comes at a cost. While not as complex as using a Linux system, Windows machines can be difficult to use and the operating system can throw up some unique challenges.

MacBooks not only look sleek but they are sleek to run and easy to use. While Apple’s restrictions on apps and software do limit users to what they can and can’t do, it helps make the operating environment very user-friendly.

Chromebooks edge out MacBooks in terms of usability, primarily because they are basically just web browsers. However, they can become difficult if users want to do anything more than browse the web.

Mobility

Chromebooks have limited hardware, which means they can be ultra lightweight and very portable. They are usually small enough that they can be folded and placed in a bag, making them suitable for school or commuting, as well as at home. And because they don’t use a lot of battery power, you can still get decent battery life without having to plug in and charge.

The variety of laptops means there are extremely portable versions available, as well as behemoths designed for users who don’t want a desktop but still want gaming functionality.

The MacBook Air made waves, on its launch, for being ultra-lightweight and still offering relatively quiet and powerful operation. Although it has been outdone by other devices that have followed it, in terms of weight, it arguably still offers one of the best experiences considering power, battery life, and ease of carrying.

Thanks to the MacBook Air, MacBooks are among some of the most mobile devices taking into account battery life and usability. However, there are some seriously lightweight laptops and Chromebooks also available for those who don’t want to be part of the Apple world.

Conclusion

The choice of Chromebook, laptop, or MacBook can be a difficult one to make. Chromebooks are ideal for portability on a budget, as long as you can get by using online and app-based software. Laptops are the better option for those invested in Microsoft software or with very specific software requirements. And MacBooks are known for their sleek appearance, performance, and usability.