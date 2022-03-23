MALIBU—Residents are invited to join the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash Indians, at the 22nd Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering. The event will feature Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, special guest performances, Chumash history storytelling, and an art activity for children provided by the Chumash Indian Museum. The event is free and open for all to attend on Saturday, April 9 at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., grand entry at 12 p.m.

“I hope everyone in Malibu can join us for the Chumash Day Powwow, and be a part of this inspiring, educational event that honors the original stewards of our land and sea,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “There is even more reason to celebrate because this wonderful community event can be held safely in person thanks to steadily improving COVID-19 rates.”

According to the city of Malibu website, the generations-long tradition of Powwows in California, Native Americans from tribes all over the western and southwestern states will gather at the location to sing, dance, socialize and heal. The event will start with an invocation and prayer led by Chumash-Tataviam elder Alan Salazar. Native American Head Staff include: Ricky Two Bears Meyers, Head Man; Taylor Begay, Head Woman; Randolph Pico Jr., Head Young Man; and Altheas Hale, Head Young Woman. Northern Drums, Bear Springs Singers, and Southern Drums, Hale and Company, will accompany the dancers.

Parking is available on the corner of Civic Center Way and Webb Way, with free shuttle rides available up to Malibu Bluffs Park and back. There is no on-site parking at Malibu Bluffs Park. Per the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order as of March 12, face coverings are required, regardless of vaccination status on taxis, ride-shares, and on all forms of public transportation.

Face coverings are not required at the event, or while using the indoor restrooms. Additional hand sanitizing stations and hand washing sinks will be set-up throughout the event. For more details, see the LA County Department of Public Health guidance on facemask use. For more information, contact the Community Services Department at 310-317-1364 or visit the webpage.