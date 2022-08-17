WEST HOLLYWOOD—CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywoods Presented by Metro will occur on Sunday, August 21. West Hollywood and Los Angeles neighborhoods of Hollywood and East Hollywood will be transformed into car-free open streets for the day.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to West Hollywood’s inclusive pride crosswalks, the public is invited to come along for the ride and walk, bike, roll, and stroll through along iconic streets. The event will close Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Brea Avenue to N. San Vicente Boulevard to vehicle traffic and thousands of cyclists will fill the streets.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website that CicLAvia participants can attend the city’s free Summer Sounds Concert Series finale on Sunday, August 21 at 5 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, featuring M&M The Afro-Persian Experience. The Afro-Persian Experience is a duo featuring Persian kamancheh master Mehdi Bagheri and artist/percussionist Marcus L. Miller. Music consists of all original compositions created by Bagheri & Miller and is deeply rooted in the traditions of ancient Persia and Africa. Their unique sound results from the natural contrast of individual musical styles, as well as the expression of passion for the music. This concert is presented in partnership with Grand Performances supported by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

For those who wish to attend without attending CicLAvia, Summer Sounds concert parking will be available in the Plummer Park north lot off Fountain Avenue at N. Vista Street; CicLAvia will provide north-south vehicle crossings for through traffic at N. La Brea Avenue and N. Fairfax Avenue.

CicLAvia is a nonprofit organization that catalyzes vibrant public spaces, active transportation, and good health through car-free streets. CicLAvia engages with people to transform our relationship with our communities and with each other. Inspired by Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía, CicLAvia temporarily closes streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park. CicLAvia connects communities to each other across an expansive city, creating a safe place to bike, walk, skate, roll, and dance through Los Angeles County. A total of 1.6 million people experienced CicLAvia, as it has become one of the biggest open streets event in the United States.

For additional details about CicLAvia—Meet the Hollywood’s visit www.ciclavia.org/hollywood22. For general information about CicLAvia visit www.ciclavia.org. For more information contact West Hollywood’s Event Services Division at eventsinfo@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.