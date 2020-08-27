BEVERLY HILLS— Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 54, and her husband Rande Gerber, 58, have put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

The couple bought the home for $11.625 million in 2017 and are selling it for $15.995 million.

The 5,386-square-foot house is five-bedrooms with five-and-a-half-bathrooms. It was built in 1959, but has been renovated with many customary amenities. Some include a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a bar, a screening room, a resort-style backyard, a barbecue station, a swimming pool, and a spa.

The kitchen also has its own marble island and stainless steel appliances.

“Malibu’s great when [the kids are] little, but they’re starting to be like, ‘It’s so boring here, we wanna be in town.’ So we got that house,” Crawford told Architectural Digest when she bought the house.

Crawford and Gerber have two kids together: Presley (21) and Kaia (18). Kaia is a model just like her mom.

Crawford also has a house in Malibu where the family primarily resides.

Crawford isn’t the only recognizable name who has lived in the historic house. New Republic frontman Ryan Tedder and famous producer Gregory Goodman also previously lived on the property.