WOODLAND HILLS—Cinema Pop-ups has announced two Southern California locations to be coming soon, with one opening up for its first showing on July 12.

Cinema Pop-ups is a nationalized series mimicking a traveling carnival except with movie showings to bring the “classic nostalgia of a drive-in movie theater to venues all over the world!” The company currently has nine locations ranging from Pennsylvania all the way to Texas.

Two of their locations have come to SoCal: Woodland Hills and San Juan Capistrano. The Woodland Hills location, which will be placed at Canoga Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, has yet to release an opening date, but the San Juan location has its opening night on July 12 with the showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

The pop-up has yet to give details pertaining to the Woodland Hills location, but assure customers they will be coming soon.

Other drive-in opportunities are happening around the Los Angeles area. The San Fernando Valley offers their “Summer Drive-in Nights” starting in August, running from 13–16.

The Street Food Cinema will also still be running their usual summer drive-in nights, except with a shorten list of nights starting July 16 through 31. The locations include the Brandeis Bardin Campus and the Ontario International Airport.