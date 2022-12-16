BEVERLY HILLS—A Beverly Hills based medical manufacturing company is being sued by a woman who claims she was fired on a discriminatory basis.

Anna Dadurian filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, December 13, and claims that Circadia Health Inc. “simply terminated an employee whose religious beliefs made her more trouble than she was worth.” The suit alleges religious discrimination, retaliation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

On August 13, 2021, Dadurian was hired on as a coordinator for the company and was scheduled to begin ten days after hire. Circadia said that she would be required to get a Covid vaccination per company policy.

The plaintiff, who also serves as a youth leader at her church, submitted a request that she be exempt from the vaccination due to her religious beliefs. She also provided the company with her pastor’s contact information.

The same day she was notified of the vaccination policy and submitted her request she was terminated, “seemingly out of the blue.”

Dadurian stated in the lawsuit that Circadia is, “more receptive to employee medical disability objections to taking the vaccine than to those involving a person’s faith.” She claims that she continues to suffer from emotional distress, humiliation, mental anguish and embarrassment because of her firing.

Dadurian is seeking at least $250,000 in compensatory damages in addition to punitive damages from the company.