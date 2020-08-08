BEVERLY HILLS—Twenty-five cities have filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) to strike down the government rule which allows the delivery of commercial cannabis statewide. California went against its cities in court on Thursday, August 6.

Beverly Hills, Riverside, Santa Cruz County and 22 other cities filed a lawsuit in April 2019, starting with an argument on the regulation of cannabis sales and delivery. The judge on Thursday questioned that some of the communities had no right to bring legal action as they didn’t have a local ordinance that is contrary to the state regulation.

The coalition of California cities and police chiefs argued that there will be a market of hidden pot transactions if there is no restriction on home cannabis deliveries. “I am in complete agreement with this lawsuit. Each community should be able to decide on their own how they chose to deal with the legalization of marijuana,” said former Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall.

As cannabis is still illegal under the federal rule, it cannot be sent through the U.S. Postal Service. However, California residents can have it delivered to their house as long as the delivery is performed by a licensed company. There are 400 companies that currently have legal licenses to deliver cannabis.

The plaintiffs of the lawsuit include Beverly Hills, Riverside and Santa Cruz County, Agoura Hills, Angels Camp, Arcadia, Atwater, Ceres, Clovis, Covina, Dixon and Downey, McFarland, Newman, Oakdale, Palmdale, Patterson, Riverbank, San Pablo, Sonora, Tehachapi, Temecula, Tracy, Turlock and Vacaville.

The next hearing will be held in mid-November.