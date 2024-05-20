MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that the Parks and Recreation Commission is accepting nominations for the 2024 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award, which recognizes contributions to improving recreation resources for the community.

“Every year, the Jake Kuredjian Award recognizes community members who dedicate their time and energy to making Malibu a better place for all,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “I encourage everyone in Malibu to submit nominations for that special person who brings the community together.”

Malibu residents can submit nominations online at MalibuCity.org/JakeAward. The final day to submit an online nomination is Wednesday, June 5.

The award is presented annually to an outstanding individual or group who has given their time and resources to enhance the quality of recreation programs for the Malibu region.

Past recipients of this award have shown a commitment to improving the quality of life in Malibu through recreational opportunities and have made a lasting contribution to the community.

The Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award is in honor of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian. Deputy Kuredjian was killed in the line of duty on August 31, 2001, while he and other law enforcement personnel were engaged in a shootout with a suspect in Stevenson Ranch. Deputy Kuredjian worked as an Armenian interpreter for the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI. The Gold Meritorious Conduct Medal was presented to Deputy Kuredjian in 1989 for rescuing a woman from a cliff while stationed in Malibu.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will review the nominations at its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

For more details, including a list of past award recipients, visit https://www.MalibuCity.org/JakeAward.