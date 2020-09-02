BEVERLY HILLS—Residents and commercial businesses will soon be notified by the city of Beverly Hills about proposed adjustments to the city’s solid waste rate, which is planned to increase. The rate adjustments will be effective starting July 1, 2021 with future changes happening annually for the next five years. It first must be approved at a Public Hearing scheduled for October 27, 2020. Details about upcoming Town Hall meetings in October will also be sent.

The city has not suggested an adjustment to the solid waste rate since 2011. Public Works Director Shana Epstein told Canyon News that new regulations, change in the recycling markets, and ten years of compounding expenses are the reasons behind the rate adjustment, and why there has not been one since then.

“While we understand the hardships many are facing during COVID-19, we have worked to ensure this rate increase is minimal to continue providing a high quality service to the community,” Epstein also said in a statement.

Beginning in 2021, a single-family residential 6,620 square-ft. lot, for example, will see a bimonthly increase of $6.75 while multi-family residential housing will see an increase of $5.38 per unit. Commercial and residential services will also experience changes in addition to the possible rate adjustments.

According to a press release, the new rates will ensure adequate revenues are available to deliver services to the community. “As the cost to provide solid waste services continues to increase for the city, customer rates are reviewed regularly to ensure that customers pay the correct charges for the type of service they receive,” the statement reads. Public Works and Finance review the rates with consultants.

“It began to be discussed in public at the Public Works Commission in March, then it was discussed with the City Council Liaison in May, and then in the City Council Study Session in July and August,” Epstein said in an email.

The city council discussed the topic at its July 14 and August 18 Study Session Meetings. The Staff Reports include a draft of the city’s Solid Waste Rate Analysis from March 5, created by HF&H Consultants, and sent to Solid Waste Manager James Burnley.

The two Virtual Town Hall Meetings will take place on Thursday, October 1, and Tuesday, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. Please visit beverlyhills.org/solidwasterates to view meeting information, proposed fees, and service changes. Public Works Customer Service can also answer questions at 310-285-2467 or via email at AskPW@beverlyhills.org.