WOODLAND HILLS—The City Attorney’s Office is seeking to declare a home in the Winnetka area a nuisance on Wednesday, March 18, due to the property’s numerous calls for police services from 2017 to 2019.

The owners of the property and named in the suit are Julie Lynn Chiaramonte, her son, Charles Jay Chiaramonte, and his girlfriend, Jaymie Elizabeth Swink. Their single-family home is located on Quakertown Avenue which is known to be a quiet neighborhood half a mile from four schools.

According to the suit, “Amidst this tranquil setting, the property stands out as a flashpoint for violence and other insidious property crime that absorbs limited law enforcement resources and threatens and endangers law-abiding citizens.” The suit states that the City Attorney filed, “in an effort to eliminate the unacceptable level of crime that currently exists at and emanates from the property.”

According to LAPD multiple arrests have been made at the property since 2017. The arrests and investigations were related to crimes of violent assault and battery, property, identity-theft and auto-theft.

From 2017 to 2019 there were more than 50 calls for service, including some from Julie Lynn Chiaramonte. The court documents describe her as “in many ways a captive in her own home, living at the mercy of the chaos and disorder maintained by her son, his girlfriend and the many other individuals they allow to congregate at the property.”

In July of 2018 Charles was arrested for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Allegedly he struck his mother in the head with a metal pipe and said, “I should (expletive) kill you.” Julie explained to police that she did not want her son living in her home.

According to LAPD, the single-family home has the most calls for service in LAPD’s entire reporting district.