BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills joined the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to celebrate National Pedestrian Safety Month throughout October.

The city of Beverly Hills noted in a press release that according to DOT, data shows that in 2019 alone, more than 6,000 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. The annual campaign asks road users to be aware of their surroundings at all times and that vehicles take extra precaution when pedestrians are present.

Beverly Hills initiated numerous projects aimed at improving the pedestrian experience such as:

• Installing additional “Leading Pedestrian Interval” (LPI) timing throughout City traffic lights which allow for pedestrians to get a four-second head start to begin crossing before drivers receive a green light, increasing visibility and prioritizing pedestrians in the crosswalk;

• Designing pedestrian crossing enhancements with curb extensions and flashing beacons throughout the City (construction to begin in 2022);

• Implementing the “Complete Streets Plan” and Metro’s “First and Last Mile Plans” to improve pedestrian access and wayfinding to the future D (Purple) Line Stations;

• Continuing the City’s “Neighborhood Slow Streets Program” which identifies neighborhoods throughout the City in which the entire street width can be utilized for walking, cycling and other modes of non-motorized transportation;

• Adding additional bike parking corrals which free up sidewalk space for improved pedestrian travel (the City has already added five new on-street bike parking corrals on South Beverly Drive).

Beverly Hills recently partnered with the Beverly Hills Unified School District to promote ‘National Walk to School Day’ on October 6 which encourages children and parents to utilize the city’s crosswalks and sidewalks as a safe mode to get to school.

In 2022, Beverly Hills will participate in its very first CicLAvia in the region which will open a segment of North Santa Monica Boulevard for walking, cycling and other modes of non-motorized transportation.

To obtain information about Pedestrian Safety Month and to access tips about how to share the road safely, visit nhtsa.gov.

To view the City’s Complete Streets Plan and initiatives, visit beverlyhills.org/completestreets.