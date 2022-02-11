BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills’ Human Relations Commission will recognize National Kindness Week, starting February 13 thru 19, with inspirational virtual and in-person outdoor activities throughout the week. Kickoff activities start February 13 at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market with a booth open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Kindness is” postcards will be available for visitors to share and post on social media regarding what kindness means to them with a photo in front of the Kindness Week Step & Repeat banner.

For a complete list of scheduled activities, visit www.beverlyhills.org/kindnessweek.

“Kindness Week is an annual event that we celebrate in Beverly Hills in which we encourage the community to demonstrate acts of kindness, whether it’s for their neighbor or someone they don’t know,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich. “Just the simple act of making someone else smile goes a long way.”

“Kindness Week has been a cornerstone of the Human Relations Commission for the past several years to promote positive human relations in all aspects of community life,” said Human Relations Commission Chair Rhoda Sharp. “We invite every member of this community to support an environment where civility, respect and responsible actions prevail.”

Additional activities for Kindness Week include:

Monday, February 14 – On Valentine’s Day, Human Relations Commissioners and the Beverly Hills Active Adult Club will distribute Valentine’s Day roses to seniors with their pick-up meals at Roxbury Park. Tell us how you will ‘Be Kind’ with love and share on social media! Be sure to use hashtag #BHKindnessWeek

Tuesday, February 15 – Kindness Storytime in partnership with the Beverly Hills Public Library will have our Human Relations Commissioners narrate stories about kindness at Civic Center Plaza adjacent to the library.

Wednesday, February 16 – In conjunction with the City’s Wellness Wednesdays initiative, ‘Be Kind’ to yourself and join us for a FREE in-person Self-care and Intuitive Healing Class hosted by Erica Felsenthal, Ph.D. at 8 a.m. at Roxbury Park, 471 S. Roxbury Drive, in front of the basketball courts. Bring your own towel, mat and water bottle.

Thursday, February 17 – Join our Human Relations Commissioners from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at Beverly Cañon Gardens and share what kindness means to you. Spread kindness on social media by filling out your own “Kindness is” postcard and grab a photo with it in front of our Kindness Week Step & Repeat banner.

Friday, February 18 – ‘Be Kind’ to our planet and do something kind for the earth. Take a photo and let us know how you are being kind to our planet! Share it on social media and be sure to use hashtag #BHKindness so we can spread your ideas!

Saturday, February 19 – ‘Be Kind’ to all and engage with a service provider or organization that is meaningful to you and your family and share on social media!

Share all Kindness Week activities via social media and use the hashtag #BHKindnessWeek so it can be shared on @CommunityLifeBH.

Participants are asked to wear a mask for all our in-person Kindness Week activities. LA County health and safety protocols will be in place.

For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/kindnessweek or contact Human Services at 310-285-1006 or email humanservices@beverlyhills.org.