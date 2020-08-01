WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood announced on Thursday, July 29 that it would continue hosting “WeHo LIVE!” through September. WeHo LIVE! is a virtual series consisting of free weekly DJ performances.

Sessions run from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Friday. The latest performance — on July 31 — was by The Perry Twins, who have topped Billboard charts with remixes that they produced for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, and Christina Aguilera.

Lady Sinclair and Ian Sloane are scheduled to DJ for the next WeHo LIVE! party on August 7. According to the City, Sinclair and Sloane are respectively “much sought-after” and “highly talented.”

On August 14, d. painter will host the hour-long session. He has reportedly provided soundtracks for the Kardashians’ and David Beckham’s parties. DJ Casey Alva is scheduled to perform on the following Friday; the City notes that he is the dance producer for Madonna, Sam Smith, and KISS. Alva is also The Abbey’s resident DJ.

DJ JADABOO will run WeHo Live! on August 28. The final performance, on September 4, will be by DJ Ivan Mariscal. He “has been an active force in the LGBTQ community for more than 20 years” and has performed at Pride festivals across California.

WeHo LIVE! can be watched at weho.org/weholive. View the official announcement about the series continuation here.