BEVERLY HILLS—On December 1, The Beverly Hills City Council had an unanimous vote which approved a resolution opposing the Los Angeles County Public Health Officer order which prohibits all outdoor dining across the County and the City Of Beverly Hills.

The city council has also discussed the legal actions necessary in exploring the creation of a City Health Department.

On December 8, a motion was placed to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to repeal the current Health Order. At the moment the City Council is requesting that the County focus on stern restrictions that are based on their location and current state status with the pandemic.

The resolution acknowledges that future Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Orders be based on actual data, that pertains to a particular industry, sector, or area.

The City Council also directed staff to look into the formality of creating Local City Health Department in Beverly Hills. This coming from the fact that currently the City Health Department in Beverly Hills is under the jurisdiction of the County Department of Public Health.

“The Council also directed the City Attorney to explore legal action against the County, potentially in collaboration with other municipalities” stated in press release.

With the current Stay-At-Home Order the County Of Health Order prohibits all indoor and or outdoor dining. Over the next few weeks only pick- up and delivery options will be available to the public at this time. A list of Beverly Hills businesses offering take out and delivery options can be found at www.beverlyhills.org/restaurants.

This holiday season the City of Beverly Hills is in partnership with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce to participate in Shop Local, Get Local initiative going on now through December 26. Each week shoppers will have that opportunity to win raffle prizes valued at $50-$75 from there local Beverly Hills Businesses, if the shopper spends more then $200 at any local Beverly Hills retailers. In order to participate shoppers must send a copy of the receipt(s) to mybeverlyhills@beverlyhillschamber.com. The Shop Local, Get Local initiative is going to include any purchase(s) from Beverly Hills restaurants and retailer stores.