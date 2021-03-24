SANTA MONICA-On Wednesday, March 24, the Santa Monica City Council announced their support for splitting Santa Monica and Malibu into two separate school districts, however, the City states that the terms of separation, including the division of assets and revenue must be fair, and provide equal educational opportunities for both Santa Monica and Malibu residents.

“The Santa Monica City Council will continue to advocate for what is just and what serves the common good of Santa Monica and Malibu students and families alike,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “Slashing diversity and per pupil funding for Santa Monica students alone is inappropriate and will damage academic and social equity across all of the students and families served by SMMUSD.”

The motion came at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Kristin McCowan, Mayor Sue Himmelrich, and Councilmember Phil Brock after an April 17 date was set for the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization to hear Malibu’s petition to split from SMMUSD.

In a letter to the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization that was sent on March 10, Mayor Pro Tem Kristin McCowan and Mayor Sue Himmelrich wrote that “Malibu schools would receive approximately $37,599 per student in year five, while Santa Monica per student funding would be $15,486.”