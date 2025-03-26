MALIBU—On Tuesday, March 25, the city of Malibu announced on its website that the Malibu City Council approved $4.1 million for the construction of the Malibu Permanent Skate Park, with work set to begin in April 2025.

The skate park was designed by California Skateparks and build by C.S. Legacy Construction, Inc. It is a 12,500 square foot facility developed by community input and includes:

-Stairs, rails, ledges & banks

-Flow bowl, quarter pipes & spine

-Extensions & waterfalls – all skill levels welcome!

“This skate park will be more than just a place to skate—it will be a community hub that promotes healthy lifestyles and celebrates Malibu’s rich skate culture,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart.

While construction begins, the Temporary Skate Park is expected to remain open as much as possible during construction. The Skate Park is expected to be done by Fall 2025. Malibu is looking to develop a name for the park.

For more details on the project, as well as open hours and info on the Temporary Skate Parker, visit: www.MalibuCity.org/SkatePark.