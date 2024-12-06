MALIBU—On Wednesday, December 4, the city of Malibu announced on its website that on the Malibu City Council approved the creation of a community development department.

During the November 25 meeting, the Malibu City Council approved a reorganization of the Environmental Sustainability and Planning Departments to establish the new Community Development Department (CDD). This reorganization, recommended in the 2023 Development Services Review Study (Baker Tilly Report), aims to improve operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance service delivery.

The draft structure of the new department will have Planning, Long Range Planning, Building, Code Enforcement, Environmental Programs, and Administration divisions under a unified organization. The reorganization is expected to improve collaboration, reduce redundancies, and better align services with Malibu’s goals of sustainability and streamlined operations.

Recruitment for the Community Development Director will begin soon, marking the first step in implementing this reorganization.