WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city’s nomination period for West Hollywood City Council candidates will start on Monday, July 18 at 8 a.m. The deadline for filing nomination papers is Friday, August 12 at 5 p.m. pursuant to the State Elections Code. West Hollywood residents who are interested in running for City Council should contact the City Clerk’s office to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate.

The West Hollywood City Council candidates nomination process requires a potential candidate to gather between 20 and 30 signatures by voters registered in West Hollywood. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, residents of the city, and registered voters within the region.

Three City Council seats will be determined in the upcoming General Municipal Election, which will be held on Tuesday, November 8. West Hollywood Councilmembers each serve for a term of four years and are elected at large. Each year, City Councilmembers determine one of their members to serve as Mayor for a year, with the term beginning after the City Council reorganization, which occurs once every year.

West Hollywood’s elections page, www.weho.org/elections, provides detailed election information and links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website, and specific links for polling places and sample ballots.

For more details, to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers, and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate contact West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409 or send an e-mail message to Alyssa Poblador at apoblador@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing contact TTY (323) 848-6496.