MALIBU—On July 12, the city of Malibu announced on its website that on July 8, the Malibu City Council selected and swore in Doug Stewart as the City’s newest Mayor and Marianne Riggins as Mayor Pro Tem during the City Council meeting. Video of the Council changeover is available to watch online.

Mayor Doug Stewart had his oath of office administered by his wife Sharon.

“It’s a humbling experience to now be the Mayor of the town that I love. When I became a Councilmember, I pledged to represent not only the people who voted for me, but everyone in our City, and I promise to continue that representation as your Mayor. I look forward to continuing our ongoing work with the Council, Commissioners, community and City staff on the important matters that Malibu faces. With the Municipal Election coming soon, I will do my best to keep the work of the Council focused on the dais, and separate from the election,” said Mayor Doug Stewart.

Mayor Pro Tem Marianne Riggins was sworn in by City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn.

“As a lifelong Malibu resident, nothing could make me more proud than to be able to serve on the Council and give back to the community that has given me so much. I look forward to continuing our work with the City Council and the community to protect and preserve our unique rural, coastal village and provide the best possible services and programs for our residents,” said Mayor Pro Term Marianne Riggins.

The Malibu City Council thanked the outgoing Mayor, Councilmember Steve Uhring, for his service to the community, representing the City, the community, and the Council during his term as Mayor.

The City of Malibu is a general law city and operates under the council-manager form of government incorporated in 1991. The five-member City Council is elected at-large to serve four-year terms. The Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are elected annually by the City Councilmembers. For more information about the Malibu City Council, visit the City Council webpage.