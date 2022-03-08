BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council last week unanimously approved the return of in-person City Council meetings beginning Tuesday, March 15, with the option for the public to still watch and comment virtually if desired at beverlyhills.org

The decision is the result of a drop in COVID cases and the ongoing relaxing of restrictions across Los Angeles County. Commission meetings will begin returning in-person later this month based on noticing requirements.

Upon returning to in-person meetings at Beverly Hills City Hall, the public will need to abide by the most updated LACDPH Health Officer Order that relates to masking and vaccination guidelines.

To view to latest Health Officer Order, visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.