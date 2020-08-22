MALIBU — The Malibu City Council will consider in its upcoming August 24 meeting an overnight parking ban on sections of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The proposed amendment to the Malibu Municipal code would create parking restrictions in sections of Corral Beach and Zuma from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Discussion in the staff report discusses issues with overnight parking on the PCH, reading, “the number of vehicles parked overnight on [PCH] has increased, and associated adverse impacts, such as loss of public parking as vehicles stay for multiple days, trash accumulation, dumping of blackwater from [RVs] … are causing adverse effects to the community and visitors.”

For Corral Beach, PCH will be closed between the west edge of West Malibu Road to the east edge of 26044 PCH. Parking would become restricted from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on the landward side of the PCH and restricted from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on the seaward side.

In regard to Zuma Beach, parking on the PCH from the west edge of the parking entrance to the east edge of 30245 PCH. The seaward side of the PCH in this area would be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. The PCH between 30245 PCH and the east edge of Trancas Creek bridge will be closed from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The intended effect of the staggered parking restrictions is, “to increase parking turnover and discourage parking of recreational and commercial vehicles overnight and for extended periods,” as the staff report details.

One concern regarding the parking restrictions is Malibu’s homeless population, as “homeless individuals may live in RVs and other vehicles parked on PCH.” One proposed solution to this is safe parking programs, which provide a site for overnight emergency shelter with restrooms, security, and social services resources. A resolution to initiate staff work on a safe parking program was on the City Council’s agenda, but the item has been postponed until in-person programs have resumed.

For information on how to participate in the Malibu City Council’s virtual meetings, click here.