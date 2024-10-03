SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica City Council will hold a study session Tuesday, October 8, to discuss the proposed Games Agreement to host beach volleyball on Santa Monica State Beach, the birthplace of the modern sport, for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

According to a press release, the first of four formal agreements with the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, or LA28, the Games Agreement would secure Santa Monica as a venue city and provide a framework for future, more detailed, agreements.

The discussion is the result of over a year of negotiations between Santa Monica city staff and LA28 and is an opportunity for the Santa Monica City Council and the public to discuss the proposed deal points and the potential costs and benefits of moving forward.

“Santa Monica is an iconic destination known worldwide. And as the birthplace of the modern sport of beach volleyball, there is no better place to host the competition for the 2028 Summer Olympics,” said City Manager David White. “The city team has worked hard to negotiate a deal that works for Santa Monica, and the study session is a critical opportunity for the City Council and the public to provide input on what’s best for our unique community.”

If the Santa Monica City Council decides to move forward with the direction, a finalized Games Agreement would come back for a final vote at a future meeting. Exact terms, conditions, costs, and operational details would be negotiated in three additional future agreements.

For more details read the full staff report and fact sheet.