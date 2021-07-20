BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council will consider the adoption for the final plan of the Connect Beverly Hills: Meet Me on Wilshire and La Cienega project at its next meeting. The meeting will happen on Tuesday, July 27 at 2:30 p.m.

According to the city of Beverly Hills, Connect Beverly Hills is a project to develop a series of streetscape plans and design standards for commercial corridors in Beverly Hills. The streetscape plan will establish guidelines for the public right away, including sidewalks and streets. In addition, the project will develop a plan for new sidewalk designs and pedestrian amenities that will help connect the community and prepare for the opening of the new subways.

The city is beginning with Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards to prepare for the new Metro Purple Line Extensions for two new subway stations. The Wilshire Boulevard and La Cienega subway will come in 2023 and the Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo subway in 2025.

If the Beverly Hills City Council adopts the final plan, it will include a recommended pedestrian mobility improvements at 30 intersections and midblock locations along both corridors to improve safety and access, a conceptual placement of sidewalk amenities like pedestrian-scale lighting, bus shelters, and landscaping, the design standards that recommend the types and styles of sidewalk amenities, and the concepts for potential Mobility Hub to support First/Last Mile connections with a combination of transportation and community-serving amenities located at the site of the La Cienega Station construction staging yard at Wilshire Boulevard/Gale Drive.

The agenda for the meeting will be available the Saturday before July 24 at http://www.beverlyhills.org/departments/informationtechnology/beverlyhillstelevision/citycouncilmeetings/?NFR=1. For more details about the final plan and the project, visit https://connect.beverlyhills.org/.