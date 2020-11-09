BEVERLY HILLS — On Tuesday, November 10, the Beverly Hills City Council will consider and vote on expanding rent subsidy assistance for tenants who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

City staff will recommend that the Council allocate $456,693 to the assistance program, which was first approved on September 15, 2020. It is intended to be “a rent subsidy program for tenants unable to pay rent due to circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” according to the city.

Since September, the city has allocated a total of $643,307 to the program. The city will have allocated just over $1 million for the program if the Council approves the additional assistance this week.

“Of the total appropriation request, $171,000 would be reimbursed to the City from the Westside Cities Councils of Government (WSCCOG) and the remaining $285,693 from the General Fund is available from recently received development agreement fees from the property located at 9908 S. Santa Monica Blvd,” city staff explained in a report.

The City Council has already authorized $442,935 in funds exclusively for rent subsidy payments from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund and Cares Act reimbursements. An additional $101,845 from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program (PLHA) was allocated by the Council on October 13.