BEVERLY HILLS-On Tuesday, March 16, the Beverly Hills City Council adopted a resolution of a vote of no confidence in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Councilmember Lili Bosse and Mayor Lester Friedman requested that the item be brought forward for discussion.

“Safety and security is job one,” said Mayor Friedman. “By disregarding the actions of criminals, we are undermining the work of our women and men in law enforcement. The laws which DA Gascón is ignoring were democratically passed and need to be enforced.”

Gascón has issued many Special Directives and two subsequent amendments which have raised concern among many residents of Beverly Hills. These special directives include the elimination of cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felony offenses. Misdemeanor Case Management will also be dismissed before arraignment and Sentencing Enhancements, which provides that any prior-strike enhancements, including the Three Strikes Law; STEP Act enhancements (also known as “gang enhancements”); violations of bail; and firearm allegations are not to be filed in any of these cases.

“I have instituted a series of reforms based on data and science that will enhance safety while reducing racial disparities and the misuse of incarceration,” District Attorney Gascón said in regards to his reforms. “Our efforts to transform a dated approach that creates more crime, victims and inequities are just beginning.”