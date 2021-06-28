BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, June 24, the Beverly Hills City Council voted to repeal some of its emergency COVID-19 regulations. City Council voted to align its regulations with state regulations and the local department of public health.

They voted to remove the emergency regulations, effective immediately, of social distancing requirements for customers waiting in line, mask and glove requirements for employees and customers, the prohibition on the increase in internet access fees, the prohibition on the sale of self-service unwrapped food items, and the suspension of the prohibition on non-recyclable bags. They also voted to return to in-person city council meetings starting on July 15.

The council also decided to align with LACDPH (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health) guidelines that require unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings when indoors of city buildings such as youth centers, the public library, City Hall, and others. Employers and workplaces will still have to comply with the California COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards. Employers may allow fully vaccinated employees not to wear face coverings indoors, and they must document their vaccination status.

When the city council reconvenes in person on July 15, they will reconsider additional items in the emergency order such as the suspension of penalties and interest on business taxes, the duration for the imposition of restrictions on 3rd party delivery services, the timeline for enforcement of the city’s sign and banner code, delegation to the City Manager to issue street closure permits and other permits for outdoor dining, loading zones to facilitate curbside pickup, and the prohibition on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent and prohibition of rent increases.

For more details and updates, visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus or www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/.