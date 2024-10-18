WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 12, West Hollywood City Council accepted an $8.2 million grant from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to be used for bike and pedestrian safety infrastructure along with improvements in the electric transit fleet and roadway safety. Council and community members are now at odds. Some are protesting against this project indicating that this is not what they initially voted for.



On October 18, there was an organized protest organized by WEHO, We the People, who spoke out against the upcoming bike lane project.



On September 30, community members started a petition to stop the bike lane project that began years ago. Petitioners are now arguing that the project voted on in 2022, is not the project they are working on today. Fountain Avenue is too narrow of a road to accommodate traffic, parking, and bicycles.





The petition cites a statistic from the U.S. Department of Energy, who claimed that, “an idling car can produce 20 times more pollution than one moving at 32 mph.”





On November 21, 2022, the West Hollywood City Council unanimously voted to implement a Fountain Avenue improvement project including protected bike lanes, widening the sidewalks, and more. The city reportedly began the process of identifying funding for the proposed project.





On September 18, the West Hollywood City Council voted in favor of the project in a 3-2 vote with much public discussion over the verbiage in the grant regarding the aforementioned bike lanes.





West Hollywood Mayor, John Erickson spoke in favor of the project.





“We must do all that we can to invest in transportation and infrastructure around the city. Our roads and sidewalks are out of compliance and this street along with so many others, is due for improvements that improve the lives of everyone.”





The following individuals are listed as WEHO City Council members on the City of West Hollywood webpage.



Mayor and Senior Director of Planned Parenthood, John Erickson



Vice Mayor and strategist for climate change, Chelsea Lee Byers



Three-term council member and neighborhood advocate, Lauren Meister



Former Mayor and lecturer at USC Gould School of Law, John Heilman



Council member and affordable housing advocate, Sepi Shyne