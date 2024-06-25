WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its website that in observance of Independence Day, West Hollywood City Hall will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Visitor parking permits may be obtained at the Kings Road Parking garage. The following parking regulations will not be enforced on Thursday, July 4:

-Parking Meters and associated time limits

-Peak Hour Towing Restrictions

-Street Sweeping

Permit Parking and all other parking regulations will be enforced. The enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Friday, July 5.