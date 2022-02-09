WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city in collaboration with its tennis concessionaire, Tennacity, will host its first pickleball clinic at the Plummer Park pickleball courts on Saturday, February 12. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to a news release from the city’s website, in December 2021, the West Hollywood City Council approved a series of pickleball clinics in which members of the community of all ages can participate and learn about the sport. The upcoming pickleball clinic will include demonstrations and general information from Tennacity staff about the rules, scoring, and basic strategies of the sport.

Participants will get the opportunity to play pickleball with others from the same playing level on one of the five newly resurfaced and striped pickleball courts at Plummer Park. Pickleball paddles and balls will be distributed to those who need them.

Attendance is free and pre-registration is recommended utilizing the Kourts app or at www.kourts.com under the name Tennacity at West Hollywood, Plummer Park. Free giveaways will transpire during the clinic as supplies last. Masks and social distancing are encouraged when not playing.

Pickleball courts are now a feature of two public parks in West Hollywood:

1) Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, has five newly resurfaced and lighted pickleball courts and a small pro-shop where pickleball and tennis-related services are offered to the community; and

2) West Hollywood Park, located 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, has two newly resurfaced and lighted pickleball courts situated on the rooftop of its West Hollywood Park Five-Story Parking Structure. Pickleball play and programming will be coming soon to this location.

Pickleball court reservations are available and can be made in advance. Prices are $8/hour (or $4/half hour) for Plummer Park and reservations can be made utilizing the Kourts app or at www.kourts.com under the name Tennacity at West Hollywood, Plummer Park. Residents may reserve courts up to seven days in advance; non-residents may reserve up to five days in advance.

For more information about the City’s pickleball and tennis courts, please visit www.weho.org/community/recreation-services/pickleball and www.weho.org/community/recreation-services/tennis.

For additional information, please contact the City of West Hollywood’s Recreation Coordinator, Michael Gasca, at (323) 848-6546 or at recreation@weho.org. For more information about Tennacity and pickleball/tennis programming, please visit www.tennacity.com or email weho@tennacity.com. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.