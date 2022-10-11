BEVERLY HILLS—The city will kickoff a Corridor Mobility Study for Clifton Way and Le Doux Road. The project will explore the feasibility of a range of traffic calming and active mobility enhancement options aimed at making residential streets more livable and improving pedestrian and bicycle connections to the future Metro D (Purple) Line Stations.

In a press release, the city of Beverly Hills noted the first step in the project is to meet with stakeholders to identify a vision for the corridor and understand any issues they hope to address with a potential design. Residents are invited to participate in a Community Visioning Workshop to share their ideas for the Clifton-Le Doux corridor on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the La Cienega Park Community Center.

For stakeholders are not available to join the workshop in person, they can participate virtually via the Beverly Hills website www.beverlyhills.org/cliftonledoux and share experiences traveling on this corridor. Virtual workshop and audit materials will be available on October 15, 2022.

For more information, visit www.beverlyhills/org/cliftonledouxor contact the city by email at AskPW@beverlyhills.org or phone at 310-285-2467.