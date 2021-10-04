SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, September 30, the city of Santa Monica announced in a press release that the City Attorney’s Office, is working in collaboration with the Santa Monica Police Department and Exodus to launch the Santa Monica location of the Alternatives to Incarceration Pre-Filing Diversion Program, funded by Los Angeles County.

The city’s latest diversion program will connect those arrested who self-report experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, or mental health issues with an alternative to a criminal filing by immediately connecting them with an onsite service provider – Exodus.

“We are always looking for partnerships that can help reduce recidivism by addressing the underlying factors that can lead to criminal behavior. By partnering with the Los Angeles County Alternatives to Incarceration and Exodus as the service provider, we can help vulnerable people get access to the support they need,” said Chief Deputy City Attorney Jenna Grigsby who leads the Criminal Division of the City Attorney’s Office.

Exodus is imbedded in the Santa Monica Jail 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, to screen individuals booked to determine eligibility. Some charges and criminal history disqualify participation in the program. Based on the assessed needs, Exodus will describe the program including housing or treatment options available to the candidate.

If a candidate accepts the program, Exodus coordinates for immediate transport from the jail to the housing or treatment location. A case manager is assigned to the participant and a care plan is created. If the participant follows the care plan, after 90 days their criminal case will not be filed. If the participant rejects the program or refuses to participate in the care plan, their criminal case will be filed.

For more details, visit https://www.smgov.net/departments/cao/criminal.aspx.