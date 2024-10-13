SANTA MONICA—On Friday, October 11, the city of Santa Monica disclosed that LA Tech Week is coming to Silicon Beach on Monday, October 14, with the Santa Monica Innovation Hub Technology Street Fair on Ocean Avenue.

The ticketed event, hosted by StartupStarter and sponsored in part by the city of Santa Monica, will close down Ocean Avenue between Santa Monica Boulevard and Broadway and a portion of the adjacent Palisades Park to bring startup showcases, live tech activations, and the opportunity to meet some of LA’s top investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Among those showcasing innovations in technology are the city’s own Information Services, Police and Fire departments. Free tickets were provided to local student groups and school robotics programs are expected to participate.

“Santa Monica is the epicenter of Silicon Beach, and we continue to grow as a hub for innovation, technology and startups,” said Santa Monica Economic Development Manager Jennifer Taylor. “We have built a strong tech community here thanks in part to city support including strategic investment in the CityNet dark fiber and community broadband infrastructure. Companies know this is the place their employees want to live, work and play.”

The fair will feature VR/AR activations, a co-working lounge, a sound stage, food trucks, live music and a beer garden. Attendees can take advantage of a host of special discounts at bars, restaurants and shops throughout downtown Santa Monica with an LA Tech Week Passport provided by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism.

The Santa Monica Innovation Hub Technology Street Fair is one of over 1,000 events hosted in Santa Monica and throughout the region as part of LA Tech Week presented by venture capital firm a16z, which recently opened a new headquarters in downtown Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Innovation Hub runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ocean Avenue will be closed between Santa Monica Boulevard and Broadway from 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, until to 11:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14.

For more on Tech Week, visit www.tech-week.com.