WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 10, the city of West Hollywood posted on its Facebook page that on May 7 they officially launched “GoWeHo TMO” program, a new city initiative designed to allow residents, employees, and visitors to choose sustainable travel options and decrease reliance on single-occupancy vehicles.

A Transportation Management Organization (TMO) is a program adopted by cities that helps individuals discover other ways to get around – which include walking, biking, taking transit, carpooling, or vanpooling to protect the environment. The GoWeHo TMO program will be managed by city staff and consultants as part of West Hollywood’s commitment to a healthier, more accessible, and environmentally friendly community.

With the GoWeHo TMO program, West Hollywood will offer resources and support to developers, businesses, and the public to help everyone connect with a wide range of transportation options in the area.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, the GoWeHo TMO program will support the city’s General Plan goal to work with developers and businesses on Transportation Demand Management (TDM) strategies that reduce automobile travel. The program will help ensure compliance with West Hollywood’s TDM Ordinance and the state of California’s Congestion Management Program requirements, both aimed at decreasing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and promoting sustainable mobility.

A virtual open house for developers will be held on Wednesday, June 4 at 12 p.m. It will provide information about West Hollywood’s TDM Ordinance and how the GoWeHo TMO program can support compliance and improve transportation options for everyone in West Hollywood.

For more information about the GoWeHo TMO program and to register for the open house visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/iJuyD9c3T7iyC7unFYSPSQ.

GoWeHo TMO program staff will attend the City’s Bike to Work Week event on Tuesday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the northeast corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Hancock Avenue (nearest address: 8743 Santa Monica Boulevard). Community members are invited to stop by for complimentary refreshments, learn more about the TMO program, explore different ways to get around West Hollywood, and receive updates about other City mobility projects.

For more details about West Hollywood’s GoWeHo TMO program contact Jenny Hong, West Hollywood TMO Consultant, at jhong@weho.gov.

For assistance regarding the virtual open house and registration, contact Paige Portwood, West Hollywood Associate Planner, at pportwood@weho.gov. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.