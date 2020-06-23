WEST HOLLYWOOD— On June 22, the City of West Hollywood announced that they are accepting applicants for this year’s Poet Laureate. The winner will hold the position for a two year period: October 2020 to October 2022.

The Poet Laureate serves as the ambassador for literary culture in West Hollywood. The chosen person helps promote the art of poetry in the City. Responsibilities include writing a poem each year that commemorates the diversity of West Hollywood, selecting two poets annually to be honored on street-pole banners during National Poetry Month, and organizing three discussion/reading/writing workshops a year. The City Poet also receives a $3,000 honorarium each year.

Applications are due by 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and can be found at https://form.jotform.com/200505601594953. Only applicants with a connection to the City of West Hollywood will be considered.

The West Hollywood Library Cultural Programming Committee will look through the applications and submit their recommendation to the City Council for approval.

Charles Flowers, West Hollywood’s current City Poet Laureate said, “What I have enjoyed most about being the West Hollywood City Poet Laureate is the opportunity to connect people with poetry, everyday people who don’t consider themselves poets or frequent readers of poetry.”

During his term, Flowers’ poems were included in the City’s annual holiday card and short videos of himself reading poems were posted on the City’s @WeHoArts social media channels.

Steven Reigns, West Hollywood’s inaugural City Poet Laureate (2014-2016) says: “I’m pleased to have been the very first poet laureate for the City, and happy to now be a part of the committee that will select the next. It’s a position that requires one to have a deep understanding of poetry and the ability to convey its importance. West Hollywood honors diversity, especially in its arts programming, and I look forward to seeing the ways in which the next City Poet Laureate will continue this tradition.”