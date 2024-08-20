BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it will be holding its annual 9/11 memorial on Wednesday, September 11.

The event will take place at the Beverly Hills Fire Department located at 445 N. Rexford Drive. From 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. To attend the event virtually participants can go to: BEVERLYHILLS.ORG/LIVE.

There will be an informal morning ceremony at 6:45 a.m. at the Fire Department headquarters. There will be free two-hour parking in the structure next to the library.

The terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York City on September 11, 2001 resulted in the deaths of more than 2,900 Americans. Two planes crashed into each tower in 2001 resulting in the collapse of both towers in Lower Manhattan.

The group Al-Qaeda took credit for the attacks at the hands of Osama Bin Laden who was later killed by American soldiers in 2011.