BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on Monday, July 1 that it is hiring. There are open positions in various departments such as Public Works, Beverly Hills Police Department, Community Services and more.

Several full-time positions are available with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which include Communications Dispatcher, Lateral Police Officer, Pre-Service Police Officer (Entry Level). Other positions available include: Parking Supervisor, Senior Recreation Supervisor, Systems Integrator and Water Resources Engineer. Some of the positions start at an annual salary of $74,000 upwards to $178,000.

Work history is required on the application. A resume submitted in lieu of an application will not be sufficient. Furthermore, “See resume” is not an acceptable response under ‘Work Experience’ section. An application containing such a response may be deemed incomplete. Applications may be rejected if incomplete.

The first application created will be saved and can be used for subsequent positions individuals wish to apply for. The application is the primary tool used to evaluate your job qualifications. Collect details about education and employment history before creating the applicants application. Please complete the application in its entirety making sure you give detailed information on all relevant areas as a poorly completed application can be a disadvantage to meeting the minimum qualification for a position.

Individuals planning to spend more than 30 minutes applying, should be certain to click on the save button as they go along. Failure to do so will result in loss of information. Do not click submit until certain they have completed the application. Once an applicant clicks submit they will no longer have the option to update.

They can print a copy of the job bulletin and their application for future reference. An automated confirmation email will be generated following submission. Keep this confirmation as proof. If an applicant is selected for the next round(s) of the recruitment process, their qualification may be evaluated through written, skill assessment, and oral exams.

Be sure to add the email of government jobs to the address book, so applicants can receive emails regarding the positions you are applying for. See all openings at www.beverlyhills.org/jobs.