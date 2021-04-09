BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills recently launched a temporary program called “Neighborhood Slow Streets Program” designed to make the roads safer by discouraging speeding traffic and encouraging residents to exercise more frequently on neighborhood streets

Instead of declaring all streets in Beverly Hills a part of the program, the city is allowing a resident to sponsor their street to be eligible for the program. If approved by the city, only a 25 MPH speed limit is enforced by residents and must be local traffic. Major streets, commercially zoned streets, and non-residents are not eligible for the program.

A residential street can be eligible by the resident sponsor filing out an application and having support from 51 percent of units on the block. Parking regulations on approved streets will still be enforced and remain the same.

The city will post signs designated to decrease and discourage speeding traffic. Due to the pandemic, the flow of traffic must be minimal to allow residents to remain practicing social distancing.

Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich stated in a press release:

“As an outdoor enthusiast, I am excited about this program that allows residents total full advantage of our beautiful streets by connecting with their neighbors while also maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.”

To learn more information or if you’re a resident wanting to file an application online, visit beverly hills.org/slowstreets or contact Public Works customer service at (310) 285-2467.