BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, July 9, the City of Beverly Hills will hold two public meetings after a release of a wildfire report. The meeting will allow residents of the community to ask questions regarding wildfire safety and to receive a report by its authors.

The analysis of the Wildfire Assessment Report was enhanced by a crew of wildfire safety experts, who study private landscaping, smoke impacts, public education, evacuation challenges, smoke impacts, public trees, structure resiliency, and several other factors related to wildfire safety.

The current safety report indicates the number of trees that are recommended for removal to reduce risk is much lower than specified in a previous study, dropping the total from 1,200 to under 100. New technology determines the community’s vulnerabilities.

Fire Chief Greg Barton said, “protecting our community from the very real danger of wildfire is our top priority,” Barton continued, “in recent years, the Beverly Hills Fire Department has taken many steps to prepare for a wildfire bordering on the community, but additional action is necessary, especially focused on vegetation including trees that provide fuel to fires and block escape. The Department is taking numerous actions to improve wildfire safety, but residents must also take responsibility, including clearing brush away from homes, keeping vehicles away from evacuation routes during red flag days, and creating family escape and communications plans.”

Community meetings are scheduled for July 12 at 10 a.m. and July 13 at 6 p.m. Agendas for each meeting are the same, and both will be held in person in the Council Chamber and virtually at www.beverlyhills.org/live.

The report along with more wildfire safety information will be available on July 9, at 9 a.m. at beverlyhills.org/fire safety. Questions regarding the report may be directed to firesafety@beverlyhills.org.