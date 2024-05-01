BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be hosting its Building Safety Event as part of Building Safety Month. The event will transpire on May 22.

The Building Safety Event, ‘Mission Impossible 2024’ will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public will be able to discover services available, participate in Q&A sessions, enjoy refreshments, and win prizes.

The public will get the opportunity to connect with Plan Review Engineers, Building Inspectors, other Building and Safety experts and Beverly Hills’ Building Official.

May is Building Safety Month, and the opportunity to highlight the importance of keeping the City of Beverly Hills safe. Building Safety Month is an international campaign celebrated in May to raise awareness about building safety. For more than 43 years, Building Safety Month reinforced the need for the adoption of modern, regularly-updated building codes, and helps individuals, families and businesses understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures.

It will be held at the Beverly Hills City Hall – Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Drive on the Second Floor.