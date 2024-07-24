MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted a statement on its website about the recent announcement about Jack Wong being appointed as the Interim Planning Director for the city.

“We recently announced the appointment of Jack Wong as the Interim Planning Director for our City. Mr. Wong brought a wealth of experience, and we were looking forward to working with him on an interim basis. Our goal in making this appointment was to ensure the transfer of institutional knowledge to ensure continuity of departmental operations.

Nevertheless, due to retiree annuitant rules, certain restrictions would make the interim role infeasible for both parties so an interim director search will continue.

As such, we are retracting the previous announcement and will commence a new search to fill the position on an interim basis as soon as possible.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this transition. We will continue to keep the community informed as we progress through this process. Mr. Mollica remains as the director through his last day on July 25,” said City Manager Steve McClary in a statement.

The Malibu City Council presented a commendation to outgoing Planning Director Richard Mollica, who is retiring this month after 20 years with the City of Malibu on July 22. He joined the city in 2004 as an intern. He has deep roots in Malibu, having been in Malibu High School’s very first graduating class. He received the The Malibu Times Citizen of the Year Award in 1996. He earned a Bachelor’s from UCLA and a Master’s in Urban and Regional Planning from UC Irvine, and is an AICP Certified Planner.