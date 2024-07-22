MALIBU—On Sunday, July 21, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page details pertaining to access to public beaches in the region.

The city of Malibu is encouraging safe and responsible use of all public beaches, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the beautiful coastline while adhering to guidelines that protect both people and the environment.

There are several fully publicly accessible beaches in Malibu that have public parking lots, bathrooms, and staffed lifeguard towers, including Malibu Surfrider, Westward Beach, and Zuma Beach.

In addition, there are various public access paths to beaches that are between homes, where there are no bathrooms, trash containers or lifeguards. The California Coastal Commission website offers a map showing 18 different public access paths in Malibu: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/access/malibuguide2010.pdf.

When using such beach access paths: