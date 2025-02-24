MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that on Sunday, February 23, it will host several rebuilding events this week.

The first event will take place on Wednesday, February 26 – Debris Removal Town Hall from 3-5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall & via Zoom.

The second event will be on Thursday, February 27 – Special City Council Meeting on Rebuilding. It will take place at 3 p.m. at Malibu City Hall & via Zoom.

The final event will be on Wednesday, March 12 – Design Professionals Town Hall Meeting at 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall & via Zoom.

In December 2024, Malibu experienced the Franklin Fire that burned through neighborhoods. A month later, in January 2025, Malibu was impacted by the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive and deadly fires in California history.

The Malibu Rebuilds site offers essential information and guidance as residents rebuild their homes and work together to restore the community. To obtain more details via www.MalibuRebuilds.org for details.