MALIBU—The city of Malibu is offering a free service to recycle Christmas trees until Sunday, January 10. Any resident can recycle their Christmas tree through a drop-off at 23575 Civic Center Way, which is described as the Chili Cook-off lot, during the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and Saturday & Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The city advises residents to remove all decorations off any tree before dropping itoff and to not leave any items outside of the gate.

Christmas trees can also be recycled curbside. Universal Waste Systems will collect Christmas trees on scheduled trash collection days. The tree(s) must be placed outside by 6 a.m., and be free of any decorations, not wrapped in plastic, and must be cut in half if over 6 feet. This free service is available until Friday, January 15. To learn more about the scheduled trash collection days, one can visit the Malibu Garbage Disposal District at pw.lacounty.gov.

For more information about drop-off call 310-456-2489. For more information about curbside recycling, people can call Universal Waste Systems at 1800-631-701.