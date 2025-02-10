MALIBU—On Sunday, February 9, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page details for the public about debris removal.

For information, the public can contact the following hotlines:

-LA County Public Works Fire Debris Hotline: 844-347-3332 or email PalisadesFire@dpw.lacounty.gov

-EPA Hotline: 833-798-7372

-Army Corps of Engineers Hotline: 213-308-8305 (Mon-Sun, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

For additional details and updates, visit www.MalibuCity.org/PalisadesFire. Those needing additional assistance can reach out to the Red Cross Financial Assistance Deadline by February 14.

Those who live within the boundaries of the #PalisadesFire (as defined by CalOES), may be eligible for the Red Cross Financial Assistance Program.

The deadline to submit an application is February 14 to get financial help with no repayment required. Individuals can apply now or get more info by clicking here.