MALIBU/SANTA MONICA—On Friday, September 13, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and the city of Malibu announced that both entities’ subcommittees have come to an agreement on a proposed school separation package.

The package is now ready for public review and includes three key agreements: A Revenue Sharing Agreement, an Operations Transfer Agreement, and a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) Agreement.

According to a news release, the agreements outline the framework for how resources, operations and services will be shared or divided between the two entities, ensuring that both Malibu and Santa Monica students continue to receive a high-quality education post-separation.

Separation Package details:

1. Revenue Sharing Agreement: This agreement outlines the distribution of existing and projected revenues between SMMUSD and the successor educational entities, ensuring financial stability for both districts.

2. Operational Transfer Agreement: This agreement details the allocation of staffing, operational processes, and resources, facilitating an efficient division of services and resources between SMUSD and MUSD.

3. Joint Powers Agreement (JPA): This agreement establishes a shared entity responsible for overseeing and implementing the agreements governing the planned division of SMMUSD.

“It is a good feeling to be able to share these long-awaited agreements with the public and I am looking forward to participating in many discussions prior to any votes being taken,” said Jon Kean, SMMUSD School Board Vice President and unification sub-committee member. “While there is a lot left to do, this is yet another significant milestone toward unification.”

“This marks a crucial step forward for Malibu as we move closer to creating an independent school district that reflects the unique needs and values of our community,” said Doug Stewart, Mayor of Malibu. “The Separation Package is a result of a collaborative effort aimed at ensuring both Malibu and Santa Monica students receive an exceptional education. I want to extend my gratitude to the members of the subcommittee, whose hard work and dedication have been essential to reaching this point.”

Following the finalization and approval of these agreements by both the city of Malibu and the SMMUSD Board of Education expected in October, the next steps will involve the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization scheduling a public hearing, potentially as early as November 2024.

For more details and to review the separation package visit www.smmusd.org/MalibuUnification or https://malibucity.org/musd.