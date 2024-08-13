MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its website that during the week of August 12, that the Fall 2024 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to Malibu residents. The Guide features Malibu’s many programs and parks and includes informative articles and contact information for City departments and services.

“For years, the City has been offering a wide variety of high-quality, professionally run educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and events,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “During the pandemic, these programs are more important than ever to the community’s wellbeing and I am proud that we have been able to continue offering them. I encourage everyone in Malibu to check them out.”

Residents can find details for upcoming Fall programs offered September through November including Afterschool Programs in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, Bird Watching and Nature Journaling at Legacy Park, Complimentary Wellness Workshops with The Mindry, Discover Scuba, Parent and Me Programs, Poetry Workshops, Senior Programs and Water Polo. The Recreation Guide also includes information for upcoming special events including the film screening of “My Ascension” in partnership with the Malibu Library Speaker Series, Senior Resource Fair, Tiny Tot Olympics and Halloween Bu Bash Carnival.

Registration for Fall Programs opens on Monday, August 19 at 8 a.m. on the Registration webpage. For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit the webpage.