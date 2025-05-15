SANTA MONICA— On May 13, the City Council of Santa Monica approved an outdoor drinking/entertainment zone in sections of the Third Street Promenade. Senate Bill 969 introduce by Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA) allows adults twenty-one and older to purchase alcoholic beverages purchased within the Prominade and drink outdoors as they listen to bands, play games, or walk along the 1200-1400 block of the Third Street Prominade and between Wilshire and Broadway Boulevards.

Those businesses who would like to participate must; Sign an agreement with the City of Santa Monica, Check Identification, distribute city-provided wristbands, and provide their own cups.



Per California law, the five essential rules of the Entertainment Zone are:



You must be 21+ and wear an official wristband to enjoy alcoholic drinks to-go.



Only alcoholic drinks purchased from participating businesses are allowed.



Alcohol taken to-go must be in a non-glass, non-metal container.



Finish your drink before exploring another bar, restaurant or shop.



Enjoy your alcoholic beverages within the Entertainment Zone boundaries.



Patrons may not bring their own alcohol, set up coolers, or consume alcohol out of the can or glass bottle. The alcohol consumed on the premises should be what is purchased from the businesses on the Promenade.



Only those who are wearing wristbands will be sold alcohol. Wristbands will only be provided for those 21 and older. All participating businesses will be expected to follow the guidelines of the California Alcohol Beverage Control.



All servers of alcoholic beverages on the Promenade are required to undergo alcohol server training with the Santa Monica Police Department.



This is an ordinance approved by the Santa Monica City Council. Specifics on a management plan, regulations, crowd control, and parameters are currently being finalized.



Drinks will not be permitted inside the retail stores.



The soft rollout is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.



The following security plan is currently in place.



“The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has been in close coordination with Downtown Santa Monica, Inc.’s private security firm for the Promenade Legion, on the Entertainment Zone rollout and guidelines. In addition to Santa Monica Police Department’s routine patrols downtown, private security will maintain a regular presence on the Promenade during all the hours the Entertainment Zone is operational.



The city, Legion and Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. will monitor and continuously evaluate the program to assess whether updates need to be made, or the program must be paused for reconsideration due to participant conduct or other impacts.”





