WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 7, the city of West Hollywood announced that it will be holding a 40th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, November 21.

The public is invited to a special evening celebrating 40 years of cityhood at the Pacific Design Center’s Silver Screen Theater. The celebration will be hosted by comedian Bruce Vilanch and the event will include live entertainment, inspiring speakers, light refreshments, and a formal program.

The city of West Hollywood was established in 1984. It is bordered by the city of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills. Melrose Avenue is known for its luxury retail establishments throughout the city.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Individuals will be able to learn about West Hollywood’s rich culture, history and passion for progress. The free event is open to all—RSVP now and be part of the celebration. To RSVP and learn more at www.weho.org/wehoday.